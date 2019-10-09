|
|
Eldon Daryl Clawson, resident of Salem, Idaho, left this mortal life unexpectedly on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from a pulmonary embolism at his home in Salem, Idaho. He was 63 years old.
He began his life journey in Gallup, New Mexico, as the fourth of 8 children to Lawrence Daryl and Elsie (Bloomfield) Clawson. Eldon graduated from Zuni High School in New Mexico. After high school he served a two-year mission in Nashville, Tennessee for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. After that, he started college at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, studying Art where he met the love of his life Shirley Wilding. They were sealed for time and all eternity on July 14, 1978 in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple. He then transferred to Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, with a full ride Art Scholarship and graduated with a Masters in Reproductive Physiology and an emphasis in Bovine Genetics.
He loved learning and when he became interested in something he would research to its fullest and learn all he could. He was an amazing artist and loved especially to paint.
He worked for 20 years for American Breeder Service while developing his own herd of Registered Simmental Cattle. He grew his financial services company to become a Regional Vice President for Primerica Financial Services. Most recently, he was a genetic consultant in the Wagyu Industry and served a three-year term on the American Wagyu Association Board of Directors.
He is survived by: his wife, Shirley; his eight children: Marilyn (Ryan) Rigby, Aaron (Kaylee) Clawson, Bryan (Kim) Clawson, Melayne (Scott) Taylor, Mychelle (Joseph) Eaton, Marlena (Adam) Millis, Maryah (Glen Schneider) and Carson Clawson; 22 grandchildren; his father, Daryl Clawson; three brothers: Michael, David, and Virgil Clawson, and three sisters: Glenda Clawson, DeAnne Lewis, and Laureen Kimberling.
He was preceded in death by his mother Elsie (Bloomfield) Clawson and sister Marilyn Clawson.
He has an enduring testimony and love of our Savior, Jesus Christ. He always loved serving, and although he has completed his work here on this Earth, he will continue on with it forever.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, in Salem, Idaho, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho, and on Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at the Salem church building. Interment will be in the Parker, Idaho, Cemetery.
Condolences can be sent to www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 9 to Nov. 7, 2019