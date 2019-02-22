Eldon Lee Klingler, 89, of Rexburg, passed away February 20, 2019, at his home in Hibbard, Idaho.



He was born October 1, 1929, in Plano, Idaho to Gottfried Klingler and Mabel Lee. He grew up and attended schools in the Rexburg area.



On May 19, 1948, he married Deleen Thueson in Idaho Falls. They were later divorced. On September 29, 1973, he married Karen Rose Covington in Elko, Nevada. Eldon was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.



He enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially fishing and camping. Later in life he started his passion for woodworking.



Eldon is survived by his children, Sherry (Joseph) Riley of Gettysburg, PA, Kent (Ali) Klingler of Meridian, Idaho, Bob (Billie) Klingler of Idaho Falls, Denise Jones of Idaho Falls, Terese (Alan) Nield of Idaho Falls, Tammy (Kyle) Christensen of Eagle, Idaho; 20 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; sister, Delpha Jensen; brothers, Arden, Lynn, Dwayne, Von, Karl and Earl Klingler; a daughter, Vicky Dickson; and a granddaughter, Melissa Davidson.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 N. 1st E., in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. both times at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary