MarkEMO and family: We are so sorry for your loss. Beth was a kind, caring and innocent spirit loved by all of us. We are so happy our little road trip this summer ended up at your home and we spent some beautiful moments together remembering our fun times . Our prayers and thoughts are with you. If you need anything don't hesitate to call. Love and hugs to all of you. Lar and Jude Jensen



Lar & Jude Jensen

Friend