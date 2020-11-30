Elizabeth Bates Williams, age 78, of St. Anthony, passed away at her home, Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Elizabeth was born December 12, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a daughter to Samuel Alvin Bates and Thelma Alberta Hayes Bates.
She attended schools in Menan and Rigby, Idaho.
She enjoyed sewing for family and friends. She loved gardening, both flowers and vegetables. She held many garage sales, and loved to go to garage sales to buy things she could fix or cleanup for her sales.
She always made holidays special for her family, making candy and special treats. She collected recipe books.
She married Mark Williams, June 11, 1958, in Chester, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband Mark Williams of St. Anthony; three daughters: Dorothy Bischoff (Darwin) of St. Anthony; Thelma Ball (Greg) of Rexburg; and Heather Henrickson (Todd) of Pocatello; a son-in-law, Donald Adams of Twin Falls; three sons: Lance Williams (Turena) of Lehi, Utah; Darris Williams (Jolene) of Cedar Hills, Utah; and Robin Williams (Shannon) of Evanston, Wyoming; two sisters; Gladys Buckland of Menan, and Joyce Clifford of Idaho Falls; 33 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Merrilee Adams; father Alvin Bates; mother Thelma Bates; brother, Rodney Bates; and brother, Orin Bates.
Funeral services were held Monday, November 30th at 11 a.m. in the Wilford 2nd Ward, 215 North 2400 East, St. Anthony, Idaho 83445. The family visited with friends Sunday November 29th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the church and on Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment was held in the Wilford Cemetery, 2540 East 225 North, St. Anthony.
