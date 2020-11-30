1/1
Elizabeth (Bates) Williams
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Elizabeth Bates Williams, age 78, of St. Anthony, passed away at her home, Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Elizabeth was born December 12, 1941, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, a daughter to Samuel Alvin Bates and Thelma Alberta Hayes Bates.

She attended schools in Menan and Rigby, Idaho.

She enjoyed sewing for family and friends. She loved gardening, both flowers and vegetables. She held many garage sales, and loved to go to garage sales to buy things she could fix or cleanup for her sales.

She always made holidays special for her family, making candy and special treats. She collected recipe books.

She married Mark Williams, June 11, 1958, in Chester, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elizabeth is survived by her husband Mark Williams of St. Anthony; three daughters: Dorothy Bischoff (Darwin) of St. Anthony; Thelma Ball (Greg) of Rexburg; and Heather Henrickson (Todd) of Pocatello; a son-in-law, Donald Adams of Twin Falls; three sons: Lance Williams (Turena) of Lehi, Utah; Darris Williams (Jolene) of Cedar Hills, Utah; and Robin Williams (Shannon) of Evanston, Wyoming; two sisters; Gladys Buckland of Menan, and Joyce Clifford of Idaho Falls; 33 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Merrilee Adams; father Alvin Bates; mother Thelma Bates; brother, Rodney Bates; and brother, Orin Bates.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 30th at 11 a.m. in the Wilford 2nd Ward, 215 North 2400 East, St. Anthony, Idaho 83445. The family visited with friends Sunday November 29th from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the church and on Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Interment was held in the Wilford Cemetery, 2540 East 225 North, St. Anthony.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
Wilford 2nd Ward
NOV
30
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wilford 2nd Ward
NOV
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wilford 2nd Ward
Funeral services provided by
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 29, 2020
MarkEMO and family: We are so sorry for your loss. Beth was a kind, caring and innocent spirit loved by all of us. We are so happy our little road trip this summer ended up at your home and we spent some beautiful moments together remembering our fun times . Our prayers and thoughts are with you. If you need anything don't hesitate to call. Love and hugs to all of you. Lar and Jude Jensen
Lar & Jude Jensen
Friend
November 28, 2020
My condolences. I'll always remember the memories I have a Aunt Beth. May God bless you and give you comfort, peace and joy knowing that Aunt Beth is now where we want to be, with out Lord. Again, my condolences and Love.
Linda Barrett
Family
