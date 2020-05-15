Ellen Frehner passed away in the care of her loving daughter.



Marguerite Ellen Purcell Shirley Frehner, 86, born and raised in Plano, Idaho. She was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she held many positions. She graduated in 1952 from Sugar/Salem High School in Sugar City, Idaho where she was elected as Queen of the Future Farmers of America. She attended Rick College and lettered in softball, swimming, diving, basketball and band. She married Dalby W. Shirley in the LDS Idaho Falls Temple and later moved to Henderson, Nevada for 15 years then they settled in North Las Vegas, Nevada where they raised four children Dalby P. Shirley (Kathlene Tobler), Craig W. Shirley, Lezle Creel (Dan Creel) and Linden Shirley.



Ellen was the Executive Vice President for 15 years at the Henderson Chamber of Commerce and 14 years for the North Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce, where she represented the State of Nevada to Japan on a Foreign Trades Mission for 17 days and again to Taiwan four years later. Her accolades include being listed in Who's Who in American Women 1972; President of Council of Western Retail Associations; member of Governors Commission on the status of Women's Civil and Political Rights, member of Red Cross Safety Instructor, Red Cross First Aid Instructor, Director, Secretary, Treasurer of Sothern Nevada Museum. Nevada State Outstanding Woman of the Year in 1967, Nevada State Outstanding Woman of the Year 1968, American Business Woman's Associaton, Colonial Dames 17th Century, National Ski Patrol, Director Nevada State Chamber of Commerce. Ellen married Vernon H. Frehner in May of 1977 and enjoyed each other's company until his passing 1984.



She had 12 grandchildren and would have welcomed her 13th great grandchild this month. She was preceded in death by her parents; Arthur & Agnes Purcell, five siblings; Luke Purcell(Verdina), Wes Purcell, Todd Purcell(June), Don Purcell(Nola), Anna Purcell Stucki, her husband Vern Frehner, her son; Dwight Shirley and two granddaughters; Brooke Shirley and Krystal Dee Shirley. We will truly miss her kind, loving spirit here as her eternal family open their arms to greet her as they rejoice together.

