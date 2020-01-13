|
|
On Saturday, January 11, 2020, our beloved Ellen Lyn Pearson passed away at her home from complications of Type 1 Diabetes.
Ellen was born on May 10, 1960 to Lorentz Clarence and Ingvi Lindblad Pearson in Rexburg, Idaho. She received her associates degree from Ricks College and graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's degree in Art. After receiving her Master's degree in Literature, she went on and received her MLitt Degree at Bread Loaf School of English in Middleberry, Vermont; New Mexico; and Lincoln College Oxford University, England.
She taught Art and English at Junior High Schools in Roosevelt, Utah, Preston, Idaho, and Rexburg, Idaho. She later taught English Literature and Creative Writing at Ricks College/BYU Idaho.
Ellen really enjoyed good literature, book clubs, and was an excellent writer. She dabbled in photography and art. She enjoyed working in her garden in which she took great pride. She liked to travel and going to museums. She was known for her quick wit and great sense of humor. She loved to encourage people to employ critical thinking, including herself. She loved and enjoyed children of all ages.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her 5 sisters, Suzanne (Lloyd) Benson, Beth (Kem) Cazier, Solveig (Burke) Nelson, Kjerstin (Scott) Schick, and Laura Pearson and her beloved cats.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at the Rexburg 4th Ward Chapel, 166 S 1st E, Rexburg. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Friday from 12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the church prior to services.
Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jan. 13, 2020