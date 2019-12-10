|
Elva Louise Last Sellers died peaceably on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, after fighting cancer for 15 years. All who knew her marveled how she so cheerfully fought to live. She said she did it for "my family that I dearly love," and she did.
Louise was born in Logan, Utah, an April 25, 1936. She joined an older sister and some years later a brother joined the family. Her parents are Frank and Bessie Last. She was taught by these wonderful parents to love the Lord and integrity is what matters.
After graduating from High School she attended Weber State University and then Brigham Young University. There her life would change forever as she met her future husband, Keith L. Sellers. One year later they were sealed in the Logan Temple on May 31, 1957. They are the parents of six children: Brett, Bart, Karie, Matthew, Mark and Jamie.
She served as Stake Relief Society President of the Rexburg Stake during the flood of the Teton Dam in 1976, where she was greatly needed. Because of her husband's work and church assignments, she cheerfully, most of the time, moved twenty times to a new home for her family.
She served with her husband for three years as he presided over the New Mexico Albuquerque Mission. There she loved and was loved by over 500 elders and sisters. She also served as the Matron of the Portland, Oregon Temple for three years as her husband presided over the temple.
Her whole life she served and loved all she knew; her family, her ward, her missionaries, the temple workers and, truly, everyone. She especially loved her eternal sweetheart, Keith. She loved her Heavenly Father and her Savior, Jesus Christ. She lived by faith and now she lives by knowledge.
She is survived by her husband, Keith of Rexburg, her children: Brett (Jan) Sellers of Las Vegas, Nevada, Bart (Lori) Sellers of Ogden, Utah; Karie (Casey) McGarvey of Highland, Utah; Matt (Becky) Sellers of Rexburg, Idaho; and Jamie Archibald of Boise, Idaho; as well as 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Curt (Leesa) Last of Layton, Utah.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark; a sister, Molly Ann Hyde; and a grandson Luke Sellers.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Rexburg East Stake Center. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. Interment will be in the Fielding Memorial Cemetery.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 10, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020