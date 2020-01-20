|
Elvira Erickson passed away peacefully at her home in Lyman on 18 January 2020 under the loving care of her husband.
She was born 21 March 1932 in her grandparent's home in Grover, Wyoming, as the first child in the family of William and Zelda Swenson. She married her high school sweetheart, Ted Milton Erickson on 22 July 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Elvira graduated from Star Valley High School in Afton, Wyoming, and attended one semester at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. She also studied music education at Ricks College.
Elvira loved music. As a young girl she taught herself how to play the piano. She passed that love onto her children who all play the piano and many of her grandchildren also play.
She taught piano lessons and was a wonderful piano teacher, teaching students for over 40 years. She taught lessons to her great-grandchildren right up until her last week. She also loved singing and was a charter member of the Cantabile Singers (Upper Valley Women's Choir) singing for over 25 years until her health failed. She enjoyed serving as an organist in the Rexburg Temple up to the time of her passing.
Elvira loved the 4-H program and lived it. Everything she did was blue ribbon quality. She enjoyed teaching a variety of projects including sewing, cooking, canning, health and Idaho History. Many children have benefited by her skills and knowledge. Elvira served for many years as a 4-H specialist in Madison County. She was often invited to judge at county fairs and in her home county of Lincoln, Wyoming.
She was an avid genealogist and was very proud of her Swedish heritage. She especially enjoyed doing Swedish research. She and Ted visited the sites of their ancestors' homes in Sweden – an experience they both cherish. Elvira's true joy was her family which went beyond her home. If you knew her, you were her family.
Always active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many callings. Her favorite were music callings: Ward Music Chairman, Chorister, Organist, Choir Director and Dance Director. She and Ted enjoyed dancing and were members of the Holiday Dance Club until her health failed.
Elvira and her Visiting Teaching companion Sue Blackburn served together faithfully for over 30 years. She and Ted served as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls temple for eight years.
She is survived by her sisters: Arnell (Jay) Atwood, Nellene (Ralph) Burnside, Jessie Swenson, Chris Butterfield and Laura Swenson; and children Leif (Lynne) Erickson, Neil (Lori) Erickson, Leta (Byron) Bates, Janna (Jeff) Nelson, Sina Erickson, Summer (Mark) Mortensen, Frances Brown Jimboy and Stephen Bringsplenty. She is preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, Earl; two grandsons, Jade Nelson and Blake Erickson. She has 22 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, 25 January 2020, in the Lyman 1st Ward building, 1952 S. 2000 W., Rexburg. The family will meet with friends on Friday, 24 January 2020, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 pm and Saturday, 25 January 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 am, in the Lyman 1st Ward building.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at ww.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the humanitarian or missionary efforts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.0
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Jan. 20 to Feb. 17, 2020