Elwood Deloy Coles "Deloy" was living at the Homestead assisted living in St. Anthony Idaho, where he passed away.
Deloy was born January 9, 1937, to Ruben Elwood Coles and Wauna Vilate Fife, in Jefferson County Idaho. Deloy was the oldest of the children with two sisters and a brother. He attended Rigby schools. They all enjoyed growing up and working on the small family farm.
Deloy married his sweetheart, Laree Gay Selman, on November 19, 1958 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Deloy and Gay enjoyed many outdoor adventures during their marriage. They were blessed to have four beautiful children; Laree, Gaylynn, Lonnie and Jody. Deloy and Gay lost their little Gaylynn unexpectedly when she was eight months old. Deloy worked for Kraft foods in Ririe, Idaho until they closed. He then became a janitor at Bonneville High School and loved being around the kids and sharing his wisdom until 1997 when he retired. In 1998 Deloy lost his beloved Gay.
He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Deloy loved helping others and always had a charitable heart. He also became famous in a book about Jefferson County, where he was classified as the town character. His favorite pastime was to hike, hunt and fish. He loved taking fish to his friends and neighbors and sharing his adventures with them and helping them when in need.
Deloy has eight grandchildren and their significant others. He has twelve great grandchildren with one on the way. Deloy is survived by his daughter Laree (Britt) Singleton (and family), son Lonnie (Terri) Coles (and family), son Jody (Keo) Coles (and family), his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Deloy was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Gaylynn, his wife Gay, his sister Lorene Gould, and his grandson Devin Singleton.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Eckersell Funeral Home for the family. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home for family and friends. Covid-19 restrictions apply, including masks and social distancing. Interment will be in the Ririe Shelton cemetery.
The family wishes to thank The Homestead Assisted Living in St. Anthony and the Hospice care givers and nurses for the wonderful attentive care over the past few months. Your memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.