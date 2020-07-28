Emily Versluys passed away in the early morning of July 24, 2020 in her home in Rexburg, Idaho.
She was born in Rexburg on March 3, 1978. She is the oldest of 5 girls.
She attended Adams Elementary School as a child before her family moved to Springville, Utah where she continued on to graduate high school from Springville High School as a proud Red Devil in 1996.
She attended and graduated with an Associates Degree from Ricks College in 1998. She then went on to attend and graduate from Southern Utah University in 2001, where she received her Bachelors degree in Elementary Education.
She began her teaching career at Clyde Cox Elementary School and Dusty L. Dickens Elementary School in Las Vegas, Nevada, teaching 2nd - 4th grade over the course of 15 years. She also received her Masters degree in Curriculum in 2007 from Walden University.
She then moved to Rexburg, Idaho in 2015 to teach at her childhood school, Adams Elementary, where she has been for the last 4 years teaching 2nd and 3rd grade.
She loved her students and teaching more than anything. She put her entire being into everything she taught. She had a passion for running, exercising, traveling, reading and enjoying the sunshine.
Family was important to her. Her nieces and nephews were drawn to her enthusiasm and could feel the love she had for them. She had a strong testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was an active member.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, aunts and uncles.
She is survived by her loving parents, Ray and DelOra Versluys of Rexburg, Idaho; and her four younger sisters, Bonnie (Eric) Cuthill of Spanish Fork, Utah, Corinne (Ryan) Hoyt of Spanish Fork, Utah, Sadie (Josh) Valentine of Spanish Fork, Utah and Michelle Versluys of Rexburg, Idaho as well a her 13 nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Rexburg Cemetery (please bring your own chairs or blanket).
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 5:30 - 7:30 PM and Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:00 - 9:30 AM, both times at Flamm Funeral Home (61 North 1st East) in Rexburg, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Beehive Federal Credit Union in Emily's name. Condolences can be sent online at www.flammfh.com