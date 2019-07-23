Erma Siepert Kauer, 92, of Rexburg passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg. She was born May 15, 1927, in Plano, Idaho to Rozella Berg Siepert and Henry Siepert. She was followed by six brothers; Merlin, Arnold, Vernon, Milo, Delbert and Blair and finally a sister, Kerma.



She attended school in Edmunds, Burton, and then graduated from Madison High School in 1945. While in high school she met her sweetheart and future husband, Lorin B. Kauer. They were engaged in May 1944. Lorin was drafted into the Army and when he returned in September 1945, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple.



They spent their first six years in Leadore, Idaho on a cattle ranch and then moved back to Rexburg where they spent the rest of their lives farming.



They were the parents of seven children; Bob, Danny, Dennis, Marilyn, Gary, Deb and Doug.



She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in almost every capacity. She and her husband served two missions; one for eighteen months in India and the second for a year in Nauvoo, Illinois.



She loved being the mother of seven, grandmother to thirty-six, and a great-grandmother to forty-seven.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lorin, her son, Bob and 5 brothers; Merlin, Milo, Arnold, Delbert and Vernon.



She is survived by 4 sons; Danny (Brenda), Dennis (Loretta), Gary (Linda) and Doug (Holly); 2 daughters; Marilyn (Quinn) Saurey and Debbie (Bob) Moon. She is also survived by one brother, Blair (Jackie) Siepert and one sister, Kerma (Neal) Hendricks.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Rexburg Stake Center, 845 West 7th South, in Rexburg, with Bishop Evan Ricks officiating. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg and Thursday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the stake center prior to services. The interment will be in the Burton Cemetery. Condolences may sent online to www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on July 23, 2019