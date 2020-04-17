|
Amidst a world in chaos, Eunice Clark Layton passed away peacefully on April 15th, 2020. Waiting to take Mom's hand was her husband, Jack Layton, her son Larry and angel daughter Janice Marie. Also waiting for Mom are her Father, two mothers, a sister and brother. What a wonderful reunion they are having. Though Mom will be missed we are so happy for her.
Mom was born December 12, 1928 in Pocatello Idaho. She was raised in several areas as her family moved from state to state for her father's job with the railroad. Mom married Dad on March 31st, 1947. Larry was born a year later. They were stationed in England when they adopted their German baby girl, Karen. Once back in the states little Janice Marie came along and finished the family.
Mom kept the kids busy doing different plays and talent shows. She loved to paint and had several paintings throughout her home. Mom loved her homes wherever they lived. She decorated them with loving care and kept them neat as could be. During the times Dad was away with the Air Force, Mom ran a tight ship. She loved to entertain and welcome friends and family to her home.
The scriptures were mom's daily companion. She studied them, taught them and loved them. Her and dad would sit side by side and take turns ready their scriptures. One of Mom's great joys was serving in the Idaho Falls temple with Dad. They made good friends there and made many lifelong memories. They were wonderful examples of serving the Lord and others.
When Mom and Dad finally settled down in Rexburg, Mom started doing community talent shows and international dance festivals. This is where she truly shined. She made everyone feel welcomed and loved as they participated in her productions. I can just imagine Mom is already starting some kind of production where she is. She loved the Rexburg people, her home and beautiful yard.
Mom lived in Logan Utah for the last five years of her life. She enjoyed family holidays, birthdays and anything to do with the family. She would say it was pure "ambrosia". The great grandkids loved her and visited her often. She found great joy in being with her family in her last days. She is survived by her daughter Karen Layton, eight grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren.
Due to the virus graveside services will be Saturday April 18th for the family.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 17, 2020