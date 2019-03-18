Eva Beard Smith, 90, of Rexburg died Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Rexburg. Eva was born April 16, 1928 to Richard Stephen and Pansy Woolstenhulme Beard in Hayden, Idaho. She was the fifth of seven children. She was raised in the Teton Valley and attended schools there.



She married Spencer Bruce Smith on January 5, 1946 in Driggs and they were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on July 21, 1963. Together they raised five children.



Spence and Eva ran the Rexburg Cold Storage and started the Might Mite Grocery Store in Rexburg. She worked many years in Johnson Drug Store and Thriftway Drug Store and later at the CAL Ranch Store.



She served as President and District President of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. She also served as President and District President of the Business and Professional Women Organization and was a member of the ESA Sorority. She and her friends bowled every week and enjoyed their monthly pinochle/dinner club.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Relief Society, Primary, Sunday School and Mutual Improvement Association.



She is survived by her children; Susan (Randall) Foster of Rexburg, Peggy (Bernard) Rando of Atlanta, Georgia, James Smith of Rexburg, Nancy (Jerry) Wilson of Salem and a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Smith as well as 16 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Betty Burgener of Portland, Oregon and a brother James Beard of Tetonia, Idaho.



She is preceded in death by her parents, a son, Richard Smith, a granddaughter, Rachel Ellen, sister; Elda Jacobsen and brothers; Sam Beard, Joseph Beard, Merlon Beard.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 19th at the Hibbard Chapel, 2001 North 3000 West, Rexburg. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.