Evan Victor Forsnes, 53, died March 24, 2019, while vacationing with his family in Kaua'i.



He was born September 24, 1965, in Provo, Utah, to Elaine Anne Madsen and Victor George Forsnes. He spent most of his childhood in Maryland but relocated with the family to Rexburg, Idaho, just before his junior year of high school. He graduated from Madison High School, Ricks College, and Brigham Young University. He served honorably in the Korea Seoul Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



After graduation from BYU, Evan was accepted into the WAMI program and did his first year of medical school at the University of Idaho, where he met and fell in love with his future wife, Darla Quinn Miller. They were married on July 17, 1990, in the Idaho Falls Latter-day Saint Temple. After marriage, they moved to Seattle where Evan completed medical school at the University of Washington in 1993.



He did his OB-GYN residency at Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia and then fulfilled his military commitment at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina. He joined a women's health practice in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where he practiced for six years. In 2006, he began work as an in-house physician (obstetrics and maternal family medicine) at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. His position as a hospitalist allowed him more time with his family, his greatest love.



Evan and Darla were blessed with three daughters, Maja (25), Maren (14), and Chloe (12), and one son, Mark (22). They also have a daughter, Molly, whom Evan has now joined in heaven.



In addition to spending time with his family, Evan loved to garden, can, cook, read, and spend time outdoors. He was a beekeeper and was generous with his honey, garden produce, and the fresh eggs that came from the family's chickens. He was a loyal fan of the Maryland Terrapins basketball team, as well as the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners (a holdover from his med school days). He was known for his razor sharp wit and his incredible intelligence. He was loyal to a fault and a notoriously hard worker.



He is survived by his loving wife, Darla, and his four children, as well as his parents, Victor and Anne Forsnes (Boise, Idaho), and his twin sisters, Alison Young (Boise, Idaho) and Karen Hansen (Orem, Utah). He was preceded in death by his daughter, Molly.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 6 at 11:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2721 East 63rd Avenue, Spokane, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to "Friends of the Spokane County Library District" (www.scldfriends.org) or the "Natural Resources Defense Council" (www.nrdc.org).