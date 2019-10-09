|
Evelyn Jean "Jeanne" Clifford was born July 30, 1941, in Lyman, Idaho, to Rodney Bert Howell and Eva Benson Howell. She met her sweetheart, Terry Dean Clifford, whilst cruising the highway in Rigby, Idaho, fell in love and married on the sly on March 8, 1958. Terry and Jeanne were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on March 15, 1981.
Jeanne is survived by her son, Terry Gene Clifford (Jennifer); and daughter, Teresa Steele (Ron); daughter-in-law Lisa Potter; daughter-in-law Jonette Clifford; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren her brothers Reed Howell (DaLee); Wayne Howell (Kathy); and Arden Howell (Janet); sisters-in-law Romma Howell and Aldene Howell. She is preceded in death by her husband, Terry Dean Clifford; son, Woody; grandson, Robert (Bobby) Eugene Steele; parents; brothers Robert (Bob) Howell and Bruce Howell; sister-in-law Ada Lou Howell; her parents; in-laws Elwood and Bernice Clifford, and brothers-in-law Royd and Wade Clifford; and daughter-in-law Kristy Clifford.
She is also survived by her nieces and nephews who she adored and supported in all of their endeavors and accomplishments. She is also survived by her dear friends Wayne Groves, Kellie, Denise, Julie, Virginia, cousin Caroline, and many other friends too numerous to mention. We will miss Jeanne, who had a life well lived and was well loved.
Graveside services will be held on August 9, 2019, at the Annis Little Butte, Idaho, cemetery, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the Archer Ward Church, 201 West 8000 South, Rexburg, Idaho.
Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. For full obituary, please refer to www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 9 to Nov. 7, 2019