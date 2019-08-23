|
Gary Dean Andreasen, aged 81, passed away on August 18, 2019 at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho of natural causes. Gary has been a resident of Rexburg, Sugar City and St Anthony.
Gary was born on April 1, 1938 in Santaquin, Utah to Frank M Andreasen and Lauree Hatton Andreasen. He was raised in Santaquin, UT, Red Mountain California and Ridgecrest, California and attended Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest.
He joined the Army and served in Germany for three years where his duties included guarding the Berlin Wall. He eventually served as an aide to a 5 Star General and attained high military clearances.
Gary Loved sports and participated in football, basketball, baseball and boxing. He played on the football and basketball team at San Benito Junior College in California.
Gary met his sweetheart Linda Gale Marchant in college and they were married March 23, 1963. They were later sealed together with their family in the Salt Lake Temple in 1991.
To this union came four sons, Dirk (Jody) of Sugar City, Eric (Nikki) of Newdale, Damon (Shawna) from Brigham City, UT, and Carl (Jinger) of St. George, UT. Gary and Linda have also had 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Gary had many occupations and worked as a truck driver, gas station owner, power company lineman, milkman, owner of Hoagie Heaven in Rexburg, and supervisor of maintenance at Ricks college for 15 years.
He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, and a great heart. He was a great Father to his boys and never missed a game or practice for his son's sports or events. He loved gardening and all animals, especially his dogs.
He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and loved serving his friends and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Bert and Jim and Sister Delsa. He is survived by His wife Linda and brother Frank of Vernal, Utah.
Family would like to thank the caregivers at Homestead Assisted Living for their kindness and care of Gary during his final months.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. at the Sugar City Cemetery, with military rites by the Madison County Veterans. Family has asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to Humanitarian Services. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 23, 2019