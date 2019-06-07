George Albert "Bert" Briggs III, age 74 of Teton City, Idaho, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at EIRMC.



Bert was born March 30. 1945 in Rexburg, Idaho to George Albert Briggs II, and Lydia Arminda Rhodehouse Briggs. He was raised and attended schools in Teton, graduating from South Fremont High School. He served with Idaho National Guard, 116th Engineering Battalion. On August 21, 1965, he married Sandra Lee Reid in St. Anthony, Idaho. They were blessed with 4 daughters and 3 sons.



Bert farmed in the Teton Area throughout his life and worked for Idaho Stud Mill in St. Anthony until it closed in 1994. He then worked for the Juvenile Correctional Facility in St. Anthony until he retired.



Bert was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, carpentry and masonry work.



Bert is survived by his wife, Sandra L. Briggs, of Teton City, Idaho; daughters, Serena (Scott) Newman of Petersburg, Alaska, Christy (Jeremy) Fyfe of Teton City, Idaho, Amy (Brett) Zollinger of Salem, Idaho; son, John Wade (Dawna) Briggs of St. Anthony, Idaho, 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Marie and sons, David and Steven.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Teton 1st Ward Chapel. The family will receive friends from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., Friday, prior to services, both at the Teton 1st Ward Church. Interment will be in the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. Services are under the care of Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby.