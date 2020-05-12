George William Eichler
1928 - 2020
Rev. George William Eichler – July 2, 1928 – May 4, 2020

ST. ANTHONY – Rev. George W. Eichler was born July 2, 1928 in Lamar, CO and went to be with his Lord on May 4, 2020 in Worcester, MA. After serving his country in the US Army, George graduated from Baylor University and then attended Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary where he met Donna Stevenson. They married in 1960 and began their life of ministry by accepting their first pastorate at Calvary Baptist Church in Idaho Falls, ID. In 1966 George and Donna were the founding pastors of Upper Valley Baptist Chapel in St. Anthony, ID. Continuing his education, George receiving his Master of Divinity degree from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary in 1972. In 1989, George and Donna moved to Renville, MN where he pastored the Renville Alliance Church in Renville, MN.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna. He is survived by his children: Rev. David (Cindy) Eichler of New Palestine, IN, Elizabeth (Don) Weinhardt of Dudley, MA, and Steve Eichler of Omaha, NE; five grandchildren: Tyler and Daniel Weinhardt, Sheena (Rev. Zack) Searcy, Rev. Shawna (Rev. Phil) Banning, Alexander Eichler; and five great-grandchildren: Ethan, Grace and Taylor Searcy, Zane, Jude, Brinlee and Norah Banning; and a brother, Ken (Gloria) Eichler of Huntington Beach, CA, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

For the past three years he had been under the wonderful, loving care of the staff at Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center in Worcester, MA. His family feels eternally grateful to have had these hardworking caregivers - they loved George and also witnessed his strong faith and his kind and caring demeanor, even though his mind and body were failing.

George's legacy of faith continues to live in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Only heaven will reveal the lives he touched in his 91 years, as a pastor, Sunday School teacher, Christian School administrator, and friend.

Burial will be at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at a later date. Because of his life-long commitment to missions and spreading the gospel of Jesus around the world, memorial donations may be sent to: Realife Church / Kingdom Builders Fund, 971 W US Hwy 40, Greenfield, IN 46140. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Bakersfield National Cemetery
