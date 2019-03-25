Georgia Cordingley Oberhansley ,91, died March 22, 2019, at her home in Ashton, surrounded by her family. She was born May 20, 1927 in Ashton, Idaho to George Huggins Cordingley and Arminta Egbert Cordingley, the fifth of six children. She was raised in Marysville, Idaho, a small community of close families and friends.



In her younger years she attended school in the old Marysville School house two blocks from her home. She graduated from Ashton High School,where many friendships were made as she grew up and attended school. She had fond memories of school and shared many stories about the fun times she had, especially roller skating and dancing. She married the love of her life, Wayne Oberhansley, on June 18, 1947, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with eight beautiful children: LaDawn, Dennis, Garth, Gary, Ina, Steve, Eric, Craig and two foster sons Jay Redfox and Murray Phillips Redfox.



Georgia served all of her life as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her love was for children and she had many callings in Sunday School, Primary, Nursery and as a Den Mother. She and her niece, Jacky Miller, were the first Nursery leaders in the Ward. It was held on Wednesday morning's for children 1.5 to 5 years old. She also served as counselor in the Relief Society and later asRelief Society President. She was compassionate and loving to all the sisters and their families but later returned to Primary and spent twenty more years there.



Georgia and Wayne raised their children in a beautiful spot on Conant Creek where family get togethers were a weekly occurrence up until Wayne's passing. She then built a smaller home in Ashton but the weekly gatherings didn't stop. She was a blessing to her family and all those around her.



Georgia always loved flowers, especially peonies. She had a special touch and everything grew beautifully for her. She looked forward to getting out and mowing her lawn and was able to do so until she was 90.



She is survived by her children LaDawn Baum (Rex), Dennis Oberhansley (LaFay), Garth Oberhansley (Katrina), Gary Oberhansley (Rhonda), Ina Herker (Bruce), Steve Oberhansley (Angie), Eric Oberhansley(Whitney), Craig Oberhansley, Murray Phillip Redfox (Delphine). She had 44 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Jay, beautiful great- granddaughter Emily, sisters Margaret, Zelda, Nieca, Madge and brother Hollis.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday March 27, at the Ashton 3rd Ward LDS Chapel, 1313 North 3600 East, with Bishop Curt Judy officiating. The family will be receiving friends Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main, in Ashton and Wednesday from 10:00 to 10:45AM at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary