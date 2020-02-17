|
Gerald W. Nyborg, of Rexburg passed away February 14 at the age of 91.
He was born April 18, 1928 in Ashton, Idaho to Andrew Percy Nyborg and Rhoda Ann Foote Nyborg. He grew up on the family ranch/farm on Conant Creek East of Drummond and attended grade school in a one-room log schoolhouse. Gerald was a graduate of Ashton High School.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Korean War as a radar operator. Following his military service he met his eternal companion, and they were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on May 4, 1956. He later enrolled at Ricks College. In 1961, he graduated from Utah State University with a forestry degree. At this time with a young family of three children, they moved to Colorado to accept employment with the U.S. Forest Service. He worked as a forest ranger and staff officer on national forests in both Colorado and Wyoming.
Following retirement, he and his wife moved to Rexburg where he worked for five years at ARTCO as a printer and later part of 8 summers for the Hamilton Stores in Yellowstone National Park.
Gerald was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in various callings in the many areas in which he and his family resided.
He was a great lover of the outdoors and the mountains of the west and took every opportunity to be in their presence by hiking, horseback riding, skiing, bicycling or whatever means available.
He also loved to be with his family. Surviving are his wife, Juanita, and their three children: Debra (Paul) Tikalsky of St. George, Utah, Linda (Jed) Wayment of Burley and Ronald (Julie) of Seattle, Washington, 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Milton, and a sister, Elna (Roger) Sullivan. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Elden, Lowell, and Keith; and two sisters, Velva Ostler and Nola Goulding.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 22, at the Park Street Chapel in Rexburg under the direction of Flamm Funeral Home. A viewing will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the services. Interment will be at the Wilford Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Feb. 17 to Mar. 15, 2020