Geraldine Fay (Anderson) Evans, 80 years old, born July 11, 1940, in Rexburg, Idaho passed away, at home, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:34 p.m. with all of her family gathered around her and the love of her life in hand.



She attended elementary school in Thornton, Idaho then to Madison High School in Rexburg, where she was homecoming queen her senior year. In 1957, she met the love of her life, Larry Evans, in West Yellowstone, MT; they were married the day after she turned 18 on July 12, 1958. They lived and loved together for the next 62 years.



Their marriage was blessed with 5 children: Debra Liedle (Dan) of Missoula, MT, Ken Evans, of Ennis, MT, Kelly Jo Filer (Steve) of Spokane Valley, WA, Valerie Schuh (Andy), of Fort Collins, CO, and proceeding her in death, Mitchell Evans. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Throughout their life, they lived in Thornton, Rexburg, Island Park, Helena, which included the family cabin on Canyon Ferry Lake, and of course, their home on the river in Dillon; enjoying life to the fullest, crocheting, cooking, and bringing her legendary pinochle skills to the table with family and friends.



She was one of this world's most special people; beautiful, sweet, kind, loved, and adored by everyone she touched. The children and their families left behind are testament to the values and teachings she instilled in them. Words cannot express how much we will miss her.



Family will be gathering privately to celebrate her life, and lay her to rest next to her youngest son, Mitchell, in Idaho.

