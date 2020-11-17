1/1
Geraldine Fay (Anderson) Evans
1940 - 2020
Geraldine Fay (Anderson) Evans, 80 years old, born July 11, 1940, in Rexburg, Idaho passed away, at home, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:34 p.m. with all of her family gathered around her and the love of her life in hand.

She attended elementary school in Thornton, Idaho then to Madison High School in Rexburg, where she was homecoming queen her senior year. In 1957, she met the love of her life, Larry Evans, in West Yellowstone, MT; they were married the day after she turned 18 on July 12, 1958. They lived and loved together for the next 62 years. Their marriage was blessed with 5 children: Debra Liedle (Dan) of Missoula, MT, Ken Evans, of Ennis, MT, Kelly Jo Filer (Steve) of Spokane Valley, WA, Valerie Schuh (Andy), of Fort Collins, CO, and proceeding her in death, Mitchell Evans. She leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Throughout their life, they lived in Thornton, Rexburg, Island Park, Helena, which included the family cabin on Canyon Ferry Lake, and of course, their home on the river in Dillon; enjoying life to the fullest, crocheting, cooking, and bringing her legendary pinochle skills to the table with family and friends. She was one of this world's most special people; beautiful, sweet, kind, loved, and adored by everyone she touched. The children and their families left behind are testament to the values and teachings she instilled in them. Words cannot express how much we will miss her.

Family will be gathering privately to celebrate her life, and lay her to rest next to her youngest son, Michell, in Idaho.

For the safety of your family, and ours, we ask that everyone adheres to CDC guidelines; masks and distancing required.

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Eckersell Funeral Home - Rigby
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
My heart goes out to all of you; Geri was an amazing human being who brought goodness to everyone she met. From the day she and Larry inherited me, along with the video store in Helena, my life was better as I would forever be part of the Evans family. From cabin gatherings, horseshoes and boat rides; pinochle nights and parties in Dillon; and so many days of laughter at the video store, her laughter as Mitch raced around with me on the back of his wheelchair and the day she told Larry that High Hefner was there to see him, her memory will always live on in my heart. We will all miss that beautiful smile. But she will live on forever in her greatest legacy; her family. Much love to you all.
Del Bock
Friend
November 15, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss. I remember Gerry when she lived in Thornton. Larry and Gerry were friends with my parents; Clair and Donna Bailey. I always thought she was so beautiful and she was always very nice to me. Praying for your family at this difficult time.
Tonya Hillman
