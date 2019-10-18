|
Geraldine Jones Curr, 86, of Chester, died October 14, 2019, of natural causes. She was born February 15, 1933, in Ashton, Idaho, to Avery and Rachel Newby Jones. She was raised and attended school in Sugar City. She spent her summers in Kilgore where her father and uncles owned and operated a sawmill.
She married Larry Forest Curr on March 2, 1950, in St. Anthony, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1956. After their marriage, they lived in Drummond, Idaho, for a short time before moving to Chester, where they raised their family.
Larry died on December 31, 1983.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in her church callings. She served for many years in Scouting and especially loved working with the boys.
She always raised a garden and enjoyed working in the garden and processing the vegetables that she harvested.
She loved to quilt and made over 1,000 quilts that she shared with her family and donated to humanitarian programs. She also enjoyed crocheting.
She is survived by her children: Glayde (Cathy) Curr, Diane (James) Fillerup, Dan (Karyn) Curr, Brian (Donna) Curr, all of Chester; a son-in-law, Bill Cureton of Chester; siblings: Raymond, Sylvester, Donna, Eleanore, Terry, and Brent; 15 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; daughter, DeEsta Cureton; son, Jim; and a great-grandson, Micklo Cureton.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, at the Ashton Stake Center, 512 North 2nd Street, with Bishop Chuck Hanson of the Chester Ward officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m., both times at the stake center. Burial will be in the Chester Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019