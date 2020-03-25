|
|
Geraldine Moore Keele, 84, passed away March 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Jerry was born on April 3, 1935, in Rexburg, Idaho, the youngest of four children, to Webster and Margaret Moore.
She was raised in Hibbard where she made dear, lifelong friends and graduated from Madison High School.
Jerry is survived by her husband Robert Keele; children Cristy (Dave) Dillman, Mike (Kim) Spaulding, Carla Spaulding Healey, Melanie (Todd) Eckman, and Stacey (Chantri) Keele.
Her home was a favorite gathering place over many years with wonderful memories of delicious food, much love and laughter. Her 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren were a bright spot in her life. She never saw a baby that didn't need held and cuddled in a warm blanket.
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and all of us are grateful to all those who assisted in her recent medical care. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the only services will be private family services. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Mar. 25 to Apr. 23, 2020