Gilbert Wayne Leatham, age 82, most recently of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed away from complications from dementia on Saturday, October 31, 2020, in Orem, Utah.
Wayne was born in Rexburg, Idaho, on February 1, 1938, to Gilbert Berry Leatham and Edna Lucile Barrickman. His early life was spent living in Herbert (east of Rexburg on the dry farm) during the summers and in Rexburg during the winters. He graduated from Madison High School in 1956 and from Ricks College with a degree in horticulture. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Eastern States Mission.
He married Lorna Rigby on August 8, 1962, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived most of their lives in Hibbard, Idaho, just outside of Rexburg. In their high school yearbooks Wayne had been called "the quiet man" and Lorna "blessed with the gift of gab" - a match made in heaven.
Wayne worked for many years at Rexburg Floral and then finished out his career managing the greenhouses at BYU-Idaho. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ, serving in many callings including ward and stake clerk and branch president. He shared his love of the gospel with everyone he met.
He is survived by Lorna, his wife of 58 years; his daughter Cindy (Mike) Southwick; his son Keith (Nancy) Leatham; his daughter Cathy Baird; and his grandchildren: Michael, Jaden, and Shea. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Garth; and his daughter, Julia.
Wayne was one of the kindest, gentlest individuals to grace the planet. We will miss him.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Hibbard Chapel. Services will be broadcast and the link can be found at www.flammfh.com.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 5th from 5:30 - 7:30PM at Flamm Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery. Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com
Condolences may be submitted online via www.flammfh.com