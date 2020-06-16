Glen J. Mecham J. Mecham
1939 - 2020
Glen J. Mecham, 80, of Rigby, Idaho, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home under hospice care. He was born July 10, 1939, to Gladys Haslem and Amasa Lyman Mecham in Vernal, UT.

He graduated from Unitah high school in Vernal, Utah. He attended BYU, Provo and Utah State, graduating with a degree in Industrial & Technical Engineering and an Education Teaching Certificate.

He went to work for Rural Electric Companies in Vernal, UT; Malta, ID; Ely, NV and Murray City, UT as head engineer.

He met his sweetheart in high school, they became engaged at BYU in Provo and were married August 29, 1960, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised four children. They would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this year.

When not working he enjoyed family and ranching (raising sheep). He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Lyman Mecham, his children, Cary (Sue) Mecham, of North Ogden, Utah, Lana (Tad) Tadlock, of Boise, Idaho, Lynette (Jerry) Tingey, of Island Park, Idaho and Kimber (Josh) Haakinson of Roosevelt, Utah. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Amasa Lyman and Gladys Mecham, brothers, Lynn Mecham and Kay Mecham and sisters, Darlene Mecham Haile and Donna Mecham Burchinal.

Funeral Services are being held at Flamm Funeral Home, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10 AM. Interment will be held 10 AM at the Maeser Cemetery, Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Vernal, Utah. Condolences may be sent online at www.flammfh.com

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
