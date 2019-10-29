|
Glenna Stocks, 89, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her home in Newdale. She was born September 23, 1930 in Wilford, Idaho to Benjamin Issac Stewart and Caroline Birch Stewart. She was the youngest of five children. She had two sisters; Venna and Ada, and two brothers; Kenneth and Elvin. Her brother Elvin was buried the day she was born.
She was raised in Wilford where she learned how to work. Working on the family farm she learned to drive a team of horses. She was responsible for the harrowing the fields and the hay derrick.
She met the love of her life, Dennis Adrin Stocks, when she was sixteen. They were married January 3, 1948 at her parents home in Wilford. They lived in many places before settling in Newdale. To this union was born two daughters, Diane Stocks Gierisch and Wanda Stocks Hillman. They were married for more than 68 years.
She was a very kind and caring person with a great loved for animals. She fed all the strays in town.
Glenna and Dennis spent 21 years going to Arizona for the winter. While there she made many wonderful friends.
She is survived by her daughters, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her siblings and their spouses.
She was dearly loved and will be missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 28, 2019