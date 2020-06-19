After a long and fruitful life, our beloved mother and grandmother, Guinevere Bowen Taylor, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was loved and revered by everyone who had the privilege to know her. Guinevere will be greatly missed by her many friends and especially by her large family for whom she devoted her life. We can imagine a glorious reunion with her sweetheart, our Dad, Homer Taylor, which softens the great void of her departing.
Guinevere was born in Rexburg, Idaho September 8, 1921 to wonderful parents, Grant and Lucy Bowen. She is the oldest of eleven children. After her own mother passed away in 1964, Guinevere was like a mother to her brothers and sisters. Her siblings include: Barbara Bowen Love, Grant Morrell Bowen, Lyle Bowen, Norma Bowen Pieper, Doralee Bowen Rydalch, Reed Jensen Bowen, John Dee Bowen, Suzanne Bowen Critchfield, Lucy Kay Bowen Parkinson, and Dwight Reese Bowen. (Barbara, Morrell, and Reed Preceded her in death.)
Guinevere was raised in the Rexburg area which she always loved and where she returned to raise her own family. Upon graduating from Sugar-Salem High School, she attended Ricks College where she was named Homecoming Queen. After earning her degree, she taught the first, second and third grades in Alta, Wyoming for one year.
Guinevere then began working in Ogden at Hill Air Force Base where she met Homer Taylor. They became engaged just before Homer went away to serve in World War II. When he had a furlough, Guinevere and Homer were married on April 15, 1943 in the Logan Temple. Homer returned to serve in the war, and Guinevere stayed at home and continued to work. Their first son, Marvin was born while Homer was away at war. Homer served until November 1944. Marvin was 16 months old before Homer was able to meet him.
Guinevere and Homer were blessed with eight children which include: Marvin H. Taylor, Mark Bowen Taylor (Laurel Watkins), Ann Taylor Meyers, (Jim Meyers (deceased), Greg Romriell), Joan Taylor Hoskins (Steve), Alan C. Taylor (deceased), Nyle Grant Taylor (Julie Nye), John Trevor Taylor (Jana Winn), Guinevere Ruth Taylor Sparks (Darren). As their posterity grew, they were thrilled to welcome 40 grandchildren, and 116 great-grandchildren, as well as 1 great-great-grandchild. Their family was always at the center of their lives. Homer and Guinevere were married 70 wonderful and fulfilling years. For most of those years, their home was on their 80-acre farm in Hibbard, Idaho which they purchased in 1949. Their farm came to be known as "Taylor Corner." After the Teton Dam broke in 1976, the farm was sub-divided and Homer built a new home for Guinevere on the corner of the property. Their home was always open and welcoming to family and friends.
Guinevere was a lifelong faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Throughout her life of devoted service, she influenced and inspired the lives of many by her good works, and devotion to charitable service. She and Homer loved working in the Idaho Falls Temple for 13 years. She served as Primary President, Young Women's President and twice as Relief Society President and in all of the auxiliaries of the Church. Homer and Guinevere also served a mission together at Deseret Industries, which they enjoyed very much.
Guinevere had a beautiful singing voice and sang in the "Singing Mother's" women's choir. In her early adulthood, she was an accomplished violinist and always had a love for inspirational and beautiful music.
Perhaps the most endearing quality that Guinevere has had her whole life is her love of others and the graciousness and warmth with which she always treated everyone she met. She truly loved other people and had the ability to drop everything she was doing to focus on the one. Guinevere's example of selflessness, and unconditional love is an inspiration to all who knew her. Our beautiful mother and grandmother will be greatly missed.
The Taylor Family would like to thank all of the caretakers and staff at the Homestead for the loving care that was given to Mother.
There will be a funeral service for Guinevere's family on June 19, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Henry's Fork Stake Center, 1508 West 3000 North, Rexburg, Idaho. Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery in Archer, Idaho. Condolences can be sent online via www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Jun. 19, 2020.