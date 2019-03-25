Guy Smith Sharp, 80, passed away peacefully in Rexburg, Idaho, March 23, 2019. He was born on September 18, 1938 to Leonard Milgate Sharp and Ada Caroline Smith Sharp.



Guy attended Adams Elementary, Madison Junior High and graduated in 1956 from Madison High School. He joined the Army National Guard shortly after high school and served for 7 years before being honorably discharged.



Guy first saw the love of his life, Rosalyn Barrus, at a football game while attending Ricks College. After setting his eyes on her at the game, they actually met later that evening at the college Get Acquainted Dance. Guy and Rosalyn dated for about a year and were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on November 8, 1957 for time and all eternity. After six years in Rexburg, Guy and Rosalyn with their two daughters, Kathy and Michelle, moved to Salt Lake City where he later received his degree in business accounting from Stevens Henager Business College.



While in Salt Lake they welcomed two more daughters, Monica and Chantelle. He affectionately referred to his girls as the fantastic four throughout his life. They returned to Rexburg in 1976.



Guy held various callings as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, his favorite being the many years he served as Scout Master. He loved going to car shows and could name just about every car by make, model and year. Watching sports was also a highlight, especially if his girls or grandchildren were playing, he also spent many hours as a referee and umpire. Guy and his sweet wife spent free time camping and fishing and loved every minute of it, but his favorite thing of all was spending time with his family. He was a grill master and loved getting everyone together for a BBQ and many laughs.



Guy is survived by his wife, Rosalyn, daughters Kathy (Gordon) Cole, Michelle Johnson, Monica (Kevin) Hansen, and Chantelle (Nathan) Steiner, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, younger brother Dean (Diane) Sharp and sister-in-law Glenda (Wayne) Sharp. He is preceded in death by his parents, older brother Wayne, a niece, LeeAnn Sharp Parrish, and son-in-law Gordon Cole.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the Rexburg Idaho North Stake Center, 312 East 2nd North in Rexburg. The family will meet with friends Thursday evening, March 28th, from 5:30pm – 7:00pm at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East and Friday from 11:00am – 11:45am at the church prior to services. Burial will be at the Rexburg Cemetery.



