Known to his family and friends as "Hal", 64, born June 21, 1956 in Boise, Idaho.

Hal passed away in his home surrounded by his family November 17, 2020.



Hal was six days old when he was placed in the loving arms of his parents Harold and Florence Forbush. Hal was a happy little boy filling their hearts with joy. Hal was sealed to his parents in the Idaho Falls Temple.



Hal's earlier childhood was spent raising rabbits, taking care of his dog, and going on family fishing trips with cousins and neighborhood friends at the base of the Tetons in Driggs, Idaho. He attended elementary school there until age ten when the family moved to Salem. Hal attended school in Sugar City, Idaho for one year, then moved into Rexburg where he attended Washington Elementary, Madison Jr. high and Madison High school. Later while living in Pocatello, Idaho he received his GED .



Hal had a curious mind for knowledge and he loved to read! He was a great companion to his father, (Harold lost his sight as a young boy), and was a natural guide as he assisted his dad to and from the Teton County Courthouse, and on hikes and fishing adventures. Hal read aloud countless hours everything from the local and state newspapers, along with a variety of history books and articles. In his leisure time Hal spent hours reading and rereading his favorite westerns and war novels. He could often be found at the Madison County Library. He had incredible comprehension, understanding and knowledge on a variety of topics, along with a great memory of history and current events. Hal enjoyed sports, and as a youth he wrestled, played and watched football, and enjoyed watching basketball and baseball. He was a big Green-Bay Packers fan!



Hal spent many hours serving his father and mother, especially in their aging years.

Hal enjoyed camping, fishing, motorcycles, and had a love for animals.

Hal worked at many jobs, as a young man he had a paper route, moved pipe for area farmers, worked at several potato packing and processing plants, and especially enjoyed his work at Upper Valley Industries and his service at the AA Friendship Club.



Hal was the oldest son of four children. Sister, Agnus Blanche (deceased). Brother, Kirby Forbush (Teri).

Sister, Gale Willmore (Scott) .

Preceded in death by his sister, sister-in-law (Jodi Forbush) and his parents.



Hal is survived by his children and grandchildren: Son, Damien Whittington. Grandchildren: Devon Whittington and Derick Whittington.



Hal married Mary Amos, (divorced). Children: Scott Amos, Heidi Amos, Brandon Forbush. Nathaniel Forbush.

Grandchildren: Soldier Forbush, Heaven Forbush, Justice Forbush.

Hal married Tracy Robertson, ( divorced). Children: Jessica Ann Staley (Trevor),Sara Hope Garcia. Grandchildren: Mackenzie Staley, Weston Staley, Hailyn Staley, Leticia Garcia, Luke Dawson and Lizabeth Dawson. He enjoyed his grandchildren's visits and his time spent with them.



Hal was a kind person, often giving what he had to others. He took great pride in his family name. Hal appreciated the many rides friends and strangers offered him along the road. Thank you.

Hal lived a simple life. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Our family would like to express appreciation for the recent hospice care he received, along with ministering from friends and neighbors. We're also especially grateful for the care that his two daughters gave him in the last few weeks of his life.

A small service will be held at Flamm Funeral Home with limited family and friends. Masks required and please do not attend if you are experiencing any signs or symptoms of Covid. Thank you!

Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery.

