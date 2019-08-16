|
|
Harry Bishoff, 83 of Sugar City, Idaho passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Genesis Health & Rehabilitation Center in Rexburg, Idaho.
Harry was born February 23, 1936, in Moody, Idaho to Henry Bishoff Sr. and Katherine Weimer Bishoff.
He was raised and attended school in Sugar City. While growing up he worked on the family farm until starting his own farming operation. Harry took great pride in his farms and always had some of the best crops in the valley. He could always be seen on a tractor or on his four wheeler checking sprinklers.
Harry was a very honest and happy go lucky guy. He had many close friends who he enjoyed drinking coffee with and socializing with each day. He will be greatly missed by all.
Harry is survived by one sister, Emma Klingler of Sugar City. He was preceded in death by his parents and five brothers and five sisters.
Graveside services will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wilford Cemetery with Military Rites by the St. Anthony Veterans and the National Guard Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 16, 2019