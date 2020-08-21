Heather Jean Royer was born on December 14, 1984, and passed August 18, 2020. She was born to Curt and Lorraine Royer in Hemet, California.
She attended Fremont County schools and graduated in 2003. Her main school activity was 4-H as she loved horses from an early age.
During and after school she worked multiple jobs until she received her nursing degree from EITC in 2008. Multiple people had the privilege
to receive care from her excellent nursing skills.
In addition to her love of horses and sharing her knowledge with her children, She enjoyed camping trips with family and friends. she also
loved to read, and was working towards publishing her first book.
She is survived by her husband Blair Robertson, four children Brynndee Ader and her father Jessie Ader, Addisyn Robertson, Courtlynn (Mini) Robertson,
and Cylis Robertson. Parents Curt and Lorraine Royer, sister Angie and Dwaine Grover, grandmother Judy Royer, uncle Derrick and Michelle Royer,
Nephew Cody and Jorgee Orme and their daughter Swayzee, niece Emily Orme, and niece Bailey Orme and her sons CJ and Curtis.
Heather continues to touch the lives of others by graciously being an organ donor.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday August 22, 2020 at the Chester Pavillion from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Arrangements are through Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com.