|
|
Ila May Hall Bowen, 93, a long time Montana resident, passed away Thursday April 18, 2019 at Eagle Cliff Manor in Billings.
Ila was born May 20,1925 in Stillwater, OK to Charles and Pansey (Meek) Hall.
She married Graden Michel of Scobey, MT and they raised their family there.
She later resided in Miles City, MT and Rexburg, ID where she married Dee Bowen.
Ila is survived by two daughters; Joyce Cavanaugh of Billings and Patti Miller of Hulett, WY. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ila was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Charles.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date. To leaves condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 23, 2019