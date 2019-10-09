|
Ira "Ike" Ellry Landon was born February 22, 1921, in Kimball, Idaho. He passed away on August 29, 2019, in Helena, Montana, where he lived after his loving wife Terese passed away in 2000.
His family moved to Osgood, Idaho, and this is where he grew up and learned to love farming, horses, and being a cowboy. He loved eating the crust off of fresh baked bread that he would steal from his mom's windowsill. He worked on the farm after graduating 8th grade.
He married the love of his life, Terese Richards, on June 3, 1942. Her family had the neighboring farm, and it took all the courage he had to ask her to a movie where they were chaperoned by brother Lloyd.
He loved to ski behind the horse (on barrel stays) in the winter and ice skate. He served as a machine gunner in World War II in Germany from 1944-46. He worked for Caterpillar dealers for 35 years in Idaho and Missoula until his retirement. He worked as a mechanic on his own for a few years until Terese retired.
He had many great experiences working for Caterpillar, and he was known for his vast knowledge of all machines and equipment. Starting as a mechanic, he worked his way up to General Service Manager of 5 stores.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, square dancing, and his family. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings. He and Terese served a mission in Tonga where he gained a love of seafood and Tongan people. They hated to come back home.
After retirement, they made several trips down south in the winter with treasured friends for camping, and, of course, comparing the trucks and their engines.
He had a love of reading his whole life. He could read a book in a day. He loved driving the church welfare truck and visiting family. Anyone who rode with him knew how much he loved his cars, and one foot on the gas, and one on the brake!
He always kept up on what his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were doing and loved them all dearly. He will be lovingly remembered by his 3 children: Forrest (Penny) Landon, Nanette (Jerry) Preszler, Randy (Susan) Landon, 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and along with brother Jerry Landon, and sister Ora Albertson. He is preceded in death by: Terese Landon, his parents Arthur and Elva Landon, his brothers: Floyd Landon, Wayne Landon, and sister Ladean Landon.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Oct. 9 to Nov. 7, 2019