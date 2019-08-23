|
|
In Loving Memory
Irene M. Brug, Born October 16, 1936, at home in McKenzie county, North Dakota.
Irene was born the daughter of William and Elsa Bieber of Townsend, Montana. She was the 3rd child of fourteen children. She was raised on, the family farm in Broadwater County, MT. Hard work and family care, in a rural community.
The farm at that time raised Sugar Beets, grain, and hay, as well as a large garden, and all of the farm livestock and poultry. A hard work ethic, as well as love of family was taught by example. Being a Lutheran, they attended church regularly.
Irene received her education and schooling in Townsend and she graduated from High School in 1955. Soon she married Allan Brug in July 1955, and they moved to Fort Lewis, Washington where Allan was in the Army Signal Corps. After several moves, they lived in Ulm, Montana, where her 4 children were raised and schooled. Irene loved and raised her children as a family, and went hunting, fishing, camping and building a home.
Irene went to be with her Lord and Savior, August 14th 2019. Cause of death was congestive heart failure. She will be interred at the Deep Creek Cemetery, in Broadwater County, Montana, at a later date.
Funeral services will be held on August 30, 2019, at Upper Valley Bible Church (825 W. 4th N. St. Anthony, ID), at 2PM, with fellowship to follow.
She is survived by her husband Allan, 3 sisters, Mardella, Arlene, and Carynn, and 2 brothers,
William Jr. and Timothy, as well as her four Children, Linda Dedrick, Ron Brug, Neva Lee, and Eugene Brug, 14 grand children and 22 great grand children.
"Please consider giving to one of Irene's favorite charities in lieu of
flowers: at https://idahofalls.salvationarmy.org/idaho_falls/ or https://idahofoodbank.org/donate/.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 23, 2019