Ivie Marie Wright Christensen went home to be with our Lord Jesus on March 2, 2019. She had resided in Elma, WA the last 4 years to be close to her daughter and her family.



She was born March 30, 1947 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Samuel Joseph and Cornelia Fausett Wright. She attended St. Anthony Schools and graduated from South Fremont High School.



On March 30, 1965 she married James Lynn Christensen in St. Anthony. They spent many years in Washington State but returned to Idaho in 2001, making their home in St. Anthony.



Ivie spent her career driving school bus and city transit. She enjoyed her time as a bus driver very much.

Ivie was a generous woman. It gave her great pleasure to give to others when she could.



Ivie loved camping and fishing, reading and sewing in her younger days and sitting on her porch in the summer reading westerns later in her life. Ivie loved planting and tending both vegetable and flower gardens as well. She loved hanging with her dog Nanuq and visiting with her grandchildren as much as possible.



Her home was always Idaho, but due to health issues, she had to move to WA after the loss of her beloved, Lynn in 2013. She made the best of it, but always wanted to return home to Saint Anthony.



Ivie was proceeded in death by her daughter Cassie Lynn and her husband James Lynn, her parents and a sister Joy Wright.



She is survived by her daughter, Sabrina ( Jeffrey ) Perrin, grand children Jordan Perrin and Micah Perrin, all of Washington, her children by marriage, Suzy (Bill) Hermans, Phillip ( Annissa ) Christensen of Alaska, Jim ( Kizzy ) Hartman of Idaho, her brother David ( Peggy ) Wright, of Idaho, her sister Stella Renee Frisk of Missouri and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bert Flamm Mortuary with Bishop Chris Tucker officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Wilford Cemetery. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary