Jack DeWayne "Wayne" Pennell died peacefully surrounded by his family in Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on July 26, 2019 in Idaho Falls, Idaho at the age of 73.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Pennell; children: Robert "Rob" & Laura Pennell, Christa & Dan Wilson, and Trisha Pennell; and grandchildren: Wyatt & Rachel Pennell, Josie Pennell, April Pennell, Jacob Pennell, Braydon Wilson, and Colby Wilson.
Wayne was born on October 27, 1945 in Ranger, Texas to parents Jack Dee Pennell and Vivian Jean Maney. Wayne graduated from Sheboygan North High school in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 1964. Wayne met the love of his life in Hamer, Idaho while serving a work mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Wayne was drafted into the army and served for over a year in Vietnam. Upon his return, he and Liz were married in Hamer, Idaho in 1969. Wayne worked for the State of Idaho's Department of Agriculture for 28 years as a fresh fruit and vegetable inspector. After retiring, Wayne along with his wife, Liz, volenteered as the directors of the Rigby Senior Center, serving the community of Rigby together for over 8 years.
Wayne was highly accomplished in woodworking and spent many hours in his shop producing beautiful furniture and cabinets that can be seen in several homes and businesses in the area. Wayne loved spending time in the outdoors. He enjoyed taking his family camping, fishing, and on road trips to see different places. Wayne especially loved going on four wheeler rides and would often go with family or his "four wheeling buddies" covering many miles of trails. Wayne was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings through the years.
A funeral is scheduled for July 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel located at 364 N. 4100 East, Rigby, Idaho. Prior to the funeral a viewing is scheduled for the evening of July 30, from 6:30 to 8:00 pm and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the same address. The family would like to thank the kind and caring staff at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center ICUC, especially Dr. Clark Allen and his assistant Lori, for their kindness and loving care. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
