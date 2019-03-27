Jacqueline "Jacque" Bloom Bollinger, 57, of Ashton passed away peacefully March 25, 2019, at her home after a short battle of cancer. She was under the care of Aspen Home Health & Hospice.



Jacque was born November 5, 1961, at Sacred heart hospital in Idaho Falls, ID. To parents Perry "Buddy" Bloom and Virginia " Ginny" Bloom. Jacque resided in Ashton with her parents, she was the 3rd eldest child followed by a brother and sister. She spent her childhood in Ashton where she made many life long friends.



She graduated from North Fremont High School in 1980. After graduation, she attended Stevens – Henager College in Provo Utah, studying Nursing.



Jacque married Duncan Bollinger November 24, 1982. They lived in Challis and Salmon Idaho before moving home to Ashton to raise their family. They later divorced. From this marriage they had 2 children David Bollinger and Jennifer Bollinger Carlson.



She worked in the medical field as a CNA. Working at Ashton Memorial Hospital, Ashton Living Center and home health doing what she loved taking care of others.



Jacque had such a big heart she truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family. If she saw you at the store or walking down the street she would stop and say hi. She helped anyone she could without expecting anything in return.



She loved spending time with her grandchildren Shawnee, Sabastian & McKenzie they brought her so much joy they are her heart and soul. She loved to look at the Tetons and the mountains of Idaho. She and her family spent many happy times together in the mountains.



She was preceded in death by her parents Perry (Bud) Bloom, Virginia (Ginny) Bloom, Grandparents & several cousins.



Survivor's include. Son David Bollinger and fiancé Wendy Jensen of Ashton, Daughter Jennifer (Darin) Bollinger Carlson of Ashton, Grandchildren Shawnee, Sabastian & McKenzie Bollinger from Ashton. Sister Robin Steffen Rippee from Fort Collins, Co. Penny Duff from Nevada, Brother Perry ( Doug) Bloom from Rigby, ID. Callene (Frank) Zink Menan, ID. Jacque was very close to her siblings.



Personal Note from Callene: I wanted to take the time to thank the GREAT people of Ashton for the compassion of this great town. It truly warms my heart. Jacque truly was blessed to have so many caring friends and family. The phone calls, visits, Facebook posts from friends and family brought Jacque so much joy.



A special thanks to Dawn Egbert with Aspen Home Health and Hospice, Callene Zink, Hannah McCausey, Kristi Huntsman Wohlschlegel, Kristi Nedrow Richards, Brian and Ruth Kidder, and Wanda Tracy.



Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday April 13, at the Library- Community Center in Ashton. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Mar. 27, 2019