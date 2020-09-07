James Frederick Shirley, 95, of Rexburg passed away at his home on Friday, September 4, 2020.
James was born May 25, 1925, in Salem, Idaho to Fred and Clara Shirley. His grandparents were "Mormon pioneers" and he loved to tell their stories. He was very proud of and thankful for his heritage. His mother passed away when he was just 16 years old, and he has mentioned many times how he looks forward to seeing her again.
He grew up on the family farm in Salem. He learned hard work at a young age, and that was a habit that stayed with him all of his life. He attended school in Sugar City and then Ricks College where he participated in and loved athletics. He especially enjoyed being on the boxing team at Ricks College. He served an honorable mission in South Africa for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This was a blessing for both he and his family as he loved to tell stories and share experiences throughout his life.
He married Doris Evelyn Carlstrom on June 24, 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. Together they raised 5 children; Lex, Gil, Nan, Jan, and Tod. They enjoyed 63 years together. Doris passed away in 2017.
Jim was a master carpenter and enjoyed the building business for 40 years. He learned "old school" building from his father and was a true craftsman. He built many beautiful homes in the area which stand as a legacy to his ability and love of building. He was also a great teacher and taught many others, including his sons the construction trade over the years. His ways were sometimes a little rough. Somtimes a little bit "my way or the highway," but he always made sure things were done right and taught everyone who worked with him the same. There was never a corner cut when Jim Shirley was around.
Following his building career, and at a time when most would hang up their tool belt and pull up a rocking chair, Jim at age 65 began his art career. He always loved wood, and so began a wood art business with his sons: Lex, Gil, and Tod. He traveled all over the country in search of interesting pieces of wood that they fashioned into beautiful and amazing works of art. Jim, Doris, and their sons traveled all over the country attending art shows and festivals, displaying, and selling their work. Their artwork received much acclaim and won several awards. Years later as the art would changed, they began creating unique metal and steel artwork, and enjoyed again, traveling to art shows. He loved the shows and the many dear friends he made there. He is a bit of a celebrity in the art show world from over 30 years of creating art and traveling to the shows.
He was very dedicated to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all of his life. He had a strong testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and had a gift in helping others feel of that. He was an amazing speaker and was frequently at the pulpit, both in church assignments and at funerals.
He loved the opportunity of serving as Bishop of the Rexburg 6th ward for seven years. This experience deepened his love for the Savior as he saw and experienced the Savior's loved for all of us.
He is survived by his sons: Lex Shirley, Gil (Terri) Shirley both of Rexburg, Tod (Dawn) Shirley of Sugar City, his daughters; Nan (Jason) Nielson and Jan (Bart) Stevens both of Rexburg; as well as 19 grandchildren and 36 great- grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife Doris.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 10th at the Sutton Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com