James Richard "Dick" Nedrow passed away Friday June 21, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born January 15, 1943 in St. Anthony, Idaho to James Roland and Dorothy Goebel Nedrow. He grew up in Ashton, Idaho and had a very close relationship with his grandfather Simon Albert Nedrow. Dick graduated fromNorth Fremont High School in 1961. He was a member of the National Guard and was activated from 1961 to 1962 during the Berlin Crisis. After that, he attended the University of Idaho where he received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science in 1967. He married Mary Baker on May 27, 1967 and returned to Ashton tobegina lifelong career in farming. He started out with barley, wheat, and alfalfa and later started raising potatoes in 1968 along with his Uncle (Bumps) Edward Goebel. He fully retired, as much as a farmer can ever retire, in 2009 and his farming legacy continues through his oldest daughter and son in law.







Dick enjoyed many outdoor activities from riding his horses, hunting, snowmobiling, skiing (snow and water), and many others. Dick and Mary enjoyed their later years traveling to various places, meeting new friends and spending time in Arizona.







Dick is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Shawna (Sean)Maupin and Jodi (Bill) Bishoff, son Bret Nedrow, a granddaughter Chloe Bishoff and grandsons Hayden Maupin and Dylan Bishoff, a sister Judy Sullivan and a brother John Nedrow.







Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at the Ashton Community United Methodist Church with Pastor Desi Larson officiating. The family will receive friends and family Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Baxter Funeral Home, 717 Main Street, in Ashton and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Pineview Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the American Legion and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com



In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the Ashton Community United Methodist Church, PO Box 366, Ashton, Idaho 83420 or a . Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary