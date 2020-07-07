James (Jim) Scott Crane died in his home on July 2, 2020 in Sugar City, ID at 59 years old after battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig's disease.
Jim was born on October 4th, 1960 in Atwater, California to his parents, Marilyn Bell Springs and Michael George Crane. His father, Michael, was stationed at Castle Air Force Base. Jim worked in construction for most of his career and he was educated at Fresno City College and Brigham Young University-Idaho. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1982 and then served a proselyting mission for the Church in Christchurch, New Zealand. He married his sweetheart whom he met-quite literally in the Lord's vineyard-in Central California picking grapes that would be used as raisins for the Church's welfare system.
Jim and Jocelyne Annik Budge were married on September 28th 1988 in the Los Angeles, California temple. They lived in Fresno, CA where they had 6 children: 4 girls and 2 boys. Jim was known in the community as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he enjoyed inviting any and all to come to know Christ. In 2009, he and his family moved to Sugar City, Idaho where he went back to school at BYU-Idaho to pursue a degree in math education. He could not be kept from construction for long and began working for Jensen Drywall in Rexburg, where he continued to work until the disease made it too difficult to do so.
Jim always sought to educate himself, especially on religious topics. He had a passion for missionary work; he attended discussions with the elders or sisters in his area nearly every week. When the family moved to Idaho he shifted that passion from bringing souls to Christ on earth to serving those on the other side of the veil through temple and family history work. He served as a temple worker in the Oakland, CA Temple as well as the Rexburg, ID Temple. He looked forward to attending the temple weekly despite limitations caused by ALS. He did so until the temporary closure of temples due to COVID-19. He loved sports and passed on this love to others through coaching and cheering on others at local games. He enjoyed pickup games of basketball and throwing a baseball around. He was a black belt in karate.
Jim Crane is survived by his Mother Marilyn Bell Springs of Fresno, CA; his brothers Michael Crane of Rexburg, ID and Alan Crane (spouse of Danelle Johnson) of Clovis, CA; and his sisters Lori Crane (spouse of Beverely Bell) of Clovis, CA and Jackie Springs of Brentwood, CA; his wife, Jocelyne Crane of Sugar City, ID; and his children Jessica ( spouse of Christopher Krewson) of Provo, UT, Dallin of Fayetteville, NC, Rebekah of Tahoe, CA, Hannah Crane of Rexburg, ID, Savanah Crane of Luxembourg, and Neal Crane of Sugar City, ID; and his four grandsons David, Nathan, Newell, and Caleb Krewson of Provo, UT.
A short graveside memorial service will take place on Wednesday, July 8th 2020, at 11 am MST at the Rexburg Cemetery. We invite any to attend in person or online. The service will be streamed via Facebook live from Hannah Crane's Facebook profile and a recording of the service will be posted on a later date to YouTube. Due to the pandemic, we encourage those attending the service in person to bring your own lawn chairs or to be prepared to stand for the short service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for funeral costs incurred and future living expenses for Jocelyne and Neal Crane at Beehive Federal Credit Union. Please contact Jim's daughter, Jessica Krewson at jess.krewson@gmail.com
, for additional information.