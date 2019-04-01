F. James "Jim" Wood, 89, passed away on March 31, 2019, Rexburg, Idaho of age related illness. Jim was born February 3, 1930 in Riverside, Idaho to David and Phyllis Wood, the second born child. Jim lost both parents when he was young and lived with his Grandmother Wood.



Jim's work ethic was phenomenal and would serve him well throughout his life. He had a huge giving heart that guided him to frequently help others with zero desire for acknowledgment.



Jim enjoyed riding snowmobiles every chance he could have. He changed to his favorite Honda Touring Motorcycle. West Yellowstone Island Park, Jackson, Sun Valley, and Calgary were always favorite destinations.



Time at the R & B drive in and JB's with his coffee buddies was an everyday part of his life. Bob Huskinson and Blair Covington, just to name a few, were the friends he could count on.



Jim married Laverna Young in Pocatello, Idaho on May 28, 1950. Laverna passed away in 2002. Four children were born into this marriage, David, Debbie, Steve, and Michael. Jim was adored by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. His nieces and nephews always were a delight to see.



Jim and Laverna moved to Rexburg in 1959 with the Gas Company. After working for them for a few years he decided to start his own business, Jim Wood Heating. He retired in 2004.



Jim married Shirley Murray in Reno, Nevada, September 2, 2004. They were able to travel and enjoy 15 wonderful years together. With this marriage Jim gained 2 daughters, son in laws, 3 more grandchildren, and 3 great grand children.



Jim was an active member of his community. Service was an important part of his life. He was a 60 year member of the Rexburg Lions Club. He was on the board of directors for the Idaho-Eastern Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation. He was the man to call to transport corneas to give the gift of eyesight to someone. He held many offices on the city and district level.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley Wood of Rexburg, children: Debbie Carpenter of Rigby, Idaho, Steve Wood of Rexburg, Idaho, Mike (Barbara) Wood of Sugar City, Idaho, Sandie (Andy) Wagner of Buhl, Idaho and Tammie (William J.) Skerjanc of Pocatello, Idaho, and eighteen grandchildren and numerous two great-great-grandchildren.



Proceeded in death by Laverna Wood, a son, David Wood, sisters, Faye Tolman and Maxine Escobar and four grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 5th at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to a philanthropic foundation that Jim believed in, Idaho-Eastern Oregon Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation Inc. PO Box 44620 Boise, Idaho 83711. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary