Jane Carol Ball
1925 - 2020
Our sweet mother Jane Carol Ball, 95, passed away in the early morning of September 22, 2020.

She was born to Lorenzo Barnes Harmon and Victoria Wilhelmina Christensen on September 1, 1925, the third child of six; Doloris, Elton, Caroline, Arthur, and Norton. She grew up in Milo, Idaho, and attended grade school there and graduated in Ucon.

She married George Keith Pearce, and to this union were six children. Later she married Glenn John Ball of Salem who was the father of five: Luciene, Max, Gerald, Carol, and Marvin.

She worked at Spee Dee Cleaners until the Teton Dam flood. As the house in Salem was gone, they moved to Plano and eventually moved to town.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints She served in many different callings and was a Cub Scout assistant at age 87. She loved the boys.

She is survived by her children: Arden Pearce (Bonita), Cedar Hills, Utah; Galen Pearce, (Cindy), Chandler, Arizona; Pam Davies, Spanish Fork, Utah; Nancy Rowberry (Mike), Rexburg, Idaho; Leon Pearce, (Jeannette), Henderson, Nevada; and Kent Pearce, Price, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; a granddaughter; a great- grandson, and great-granddaughter.

The viewing will be Saturday, September 26 from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Masks will be required. The funeral will be held right after in the Sugar City Cemetery. Due to COVID, it will be a private family graveside service.

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Sep. 23 to Oct. 20, 2020.
