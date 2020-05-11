My sweet Grandma, Janet Rae, was an angel on this earth, and Friday night she became the sweetest and most beautiful angel on the other side. I was blessed to have this Rae of sunshine brighten my life since I was tiny. Grandma, youre the most incredible inspiration of Christlike love, genuine kindness, pure goodness, beautiful sweetness, selflessness, and I want to be even as half as wonderful as you and live a life as beautiful as you did. You will always be so so loved and adored and cherished... always. My life has always been and will always be infinitely better because you were in it. I couldnt have asked for a more wonderful Grandmother, friend, Scrabble partner, movie watching buddy, inspiration, or source of peace anywhere. You were always there with a hug and smile and always had the right thing to say. Ill ache to talk with you and hold your hand again, but Im so beyond happy that youre with Grandpa again. I know he gave you the biggest kiss and spun you around as you giggled Oh Cleon. My mom and I will play Scrabble in honor of you often, and will save you and Grandpa a board and a seat. Thank you for loving me and thank you for being the beautiful sweet soul you always were, and for being my Sunshine. I love you forever and always.

Sarah Jaspersen

Grandchild