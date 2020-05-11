Janet (Olsen) Bergeson
1929 - 2020
Janet Olsen Bergeson passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Friday, May 8,2020, surrounded by her daughters.

She was born on November 29, 1929, to Newell Waldo Olsen and Lucy Bee Olsen in Tremonton, Utah. She was the second of five children. Her family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho, when she was four years old. She attended schools in Blackfoot, graduating from High School in 1947. She attended BYU in Provo, UT, for 2 semesters.

She married D. Cleon Bergeson in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 9, 1948. They made their home in Groveland where Cleon farmed, and they raised their family. They were blessed with nine children, six girls and three boys. She loved being a mother and homemaker. She especially loved new babies---her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Her children remember loaves of homemade bread, home-canned peaches and garden produce, and freshly washed and ironed clothes. She sewed countless costumes for drill team, dance festivals, and school plays.

She worked hard to have a well kept home and yard. She helped her husband on the farm and also drove a school bus for 8 years. Later in life, she spent 5 years working as a secretary, and found she enjoyed this kind of work.

She took care of her aging mother in her home for 11 years. Janet's love of her life was her family. Her untiring care and love for her husband, children, and grandchildren was the hallmark of her life. Her innumerable acts of love and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many church callings throughout her life, including the presidencies of the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary.

Her special love was music, and she served as the Groveland Ward organist for over 50 years. She and her husband were workers in the Idaho Falls Temple, before being called to serve a mission at the Idaho Falls Temple Visitors Center in 2002.

She is survived by her nine children: Linda (Luther) Jones of Boise; Nancy (Jeff) Craven of Ririe; Kim (Angela) Bergeson of St. George, UT; Gary (Carol) Bergeson of Lubbock ,TX; Marilyn (Tyrell) Teeples of Rexburg; Jan (Doug) Garrity of Gilbert, AZ; Diane (Jim) Jaspersen of Blackfoot; Juli (Mark) Dinsdale of San Tan Valley, AZ; Brian (Jennifer) Bergeson of Boise; 33 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren, two sisters, Jeanne Petersen and Ruth Bahr both of Blackfoot, and one brother, John W. Olsen of Blackfoot.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, her parents, one brother, and two grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Groveland Cemetery under the direction of the Hawker Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the loving staff and caregivers at the Homestead Assisted Living Center in Rexburg, Idaho, and also to the kind and tender care given by the Hospice workers at Homestead.

Memories of Janet and condolences to her family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from May 11 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
the Groveland Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

6 entries
May 11, 2020
Your mom was such a kind and lovely lady. She was always friendly and thoughtful. I always had so much respect for both of your parents. They raised some really exceptional children. We are thinking of you and send our sincere condolences and love.
Dennis & Mary Jo Marlow
Family
May 10, 2020
My sweet Grandma, Janet Rae, was an angel on this earth, and Friday night she became the sweetest and most beautiful angel on the other side. I was blessed to have this Rae of sunshine brighten my life since I was tiny. Grandma, youre the most incredible inspiration of Christlike love, genuine kindness, pure goodness, beautiful sweetness, selflessness, and I want to be even as half as wonderful as you and live a life as beautiful as you did. You will always be so so loved and adored and cherished... always. My life has always been and will always be infinitely better because you were in it. I couldnt have asked for a more wonderful Grandmother, friend, Scrabble partner, movie watching buddy, inspiration, or source of peace anywhere. You were always there with a hug and smile and always had the right thing to say. Ill ache to talk with you and hold your hand again, but Im so beyond happy that youre with Grandpa again. I know he gave you the biggest kiss and spun you around as you giggled Oh Cleon. My mom and I will play Scrabble in honor of you often, and will save you and Grandpa a board and a seat. Thank you for loving me and thank you for being the beautiful sweet soul you always were, and for being my Sunshine. I love you forever and always.
Sarah Jaspersen
Grandchild
May 10, 2020
Oh the years of growing up in Groveland. We had a good time didn't we. You and your parents were a big part of the memories. It was fun every time I ran into your folks. They always had hugs and stories to tell about how everyone was doing. After I got older, your parents never refused any requests I asked of them. I have always felt I must be doing alright because they cared about me. They are together again now and that is how it should be. I know your mother is happy. Will be thinking of you and your families.
Valerie (Merkley) Jamison
Neighbor
May 10, 2020
I am so grateful for my relationship with Janet and Cleon! They were some of my greatest examples and heroes of love, service and what a marriage relationship should be. While I can saddened to see Janet leave us, it brings joy to my heart to think about the incredible reunion with Cleon made possible by their committed love and Covenants made to each other. We love you Janet and Cleon! Look forward to seeing and enjoying your company again one day!
Brent Higginson
Friend
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. What a sweet lady. Lives have been Blessed because of her. May God Bless .
Ralph and Denise Mortensen
Friend
May 9, 2020
One more angel in heaven-
Tyana Lyons
