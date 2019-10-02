|
|
Janice Sharp Gray Meikle, 84, of Rexburg died on August 27, 2019 of natural causes. Janice was born December 18, 1934, in Rexburg to Lennis Gil Sharp and Blanche Dora Johanson Sharp. She married Norman G. Gray December 26, 1952. They were blessed with two children. She married Stephen M. Meikle January 24, 1964, in Hailey, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in 1965. With her marriage to Steve, she inherited 4 children and they had 3 more for a total of 9. This union included two sets of twins and she waited fifty-four years for the next set of twins to be born to her grand-daughter.
She was a graduate Madison High School class of 52 which involved her championing her class reunions since 2002 with the last one just two weeks ago. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her entire life which included Relief Society President and Mother of the ward. During her life she worked for Mountain States Telephone, Stravell Patterson, First Security Bank and Made in Idaho.
Her hobbies were playing golf, sewing, bridge, rummy with the grandkids, scrapbooking, and genealogy. She was a great organizer of both events and her home. She traveled with Steve to many places due to his banking career including Europe and China. They were members of the Rexburg Motorcycle Club and traveled to Canada, Mexico and places in between. Janice spent most of her retirement years wintering in Sun Lakes, Arizona, and St. George, Utah.
She was president of the Ladies Golf Association multiple times. She was a very giving person. If she saw a need, she filled it. The family wishes to thank her bridge ladies and her friends at the Rexburg Senior Center for keeping her active and social in her later years. Her talents include service, teaching mother's education to many and her ability to converse with anyone.
She is survived by her children, Jamie King (Doneal) Hymas, Jeffery Sharp (Steve) Meikle, Nancy Jo (Fred) Luthy, Robert Jon (Trina) Meikle, Jana Lee (Boyd) Pendleton; her step-children, S. Rick (Karen) Meikle, Jill Peacock (Mike) Stevens, Jack Kelly (Laurie) Meikle; 23 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, a step-daughter, Susan Jane Taggart.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 7 at the Summerwood LDS Stake Center. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 6:30 pm, Friday at Flamm Funeral Home and Saturday from 10:00-10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the stake center at 590 Summerwood Drive. Burial will be at the Fielding Memorial Cemetery in ldaho Falls. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Oct. 2, 2019