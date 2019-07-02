Jason Karl Shuldberg Allen, age 41, of Minneapolis, Minnesota passed away at home on June 28, 2019. He was born July 22, 1977, to Steven Shuldberg and Carol Davidson Purcell. Jason was born and raised in Rexburg, Idaho. He graduated from Madison High School in 1995. He then went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Boise State University and a Master's Degree from Kent State University.



On September 21, 2013 he married the love of his life, David Allen, and with the marriage he gained three sons, Christopher, Lucas, and Ryan, whom he cherished. Jason was an animal lover, and their household always included pets including his cat, Samantha, two Wheaten terriers, Finley and Oliver, and a teacup Yorkie named Chloe. Jason also enjoyed gardening, shopping, playing Pictionary, shopping, playing with the pets, and shopping. He also enjoyed traveling, recently with his first trip overseas to Berlin, Prague and Austria. Each year he most enjoyed hosting Christmas Eve for his extended family. Jason had many close friends that meant the world to him.



Jason worked diligently to move his professional career forward, most recently employed by Insignia Systems as Director of Analytics.



He is survived by his husband of six years, David; step-children Christopher (Hannah), Lucas and Ryan; parents Carol Purcell of Boise; Steven Shuldberg of Terreton; siblings Ben Shuldberg (Tammi) of Boise, Heidi Edstrom (John) of Rexburg and Jared Hunsaker (Shauni) of Boise; he had nine nieces and nephews that he adored immeasurably; half-siblings Roy Shuldberg, Stanley Shuldberg and Kaytie Bouvier; step-siblings Charlotte Purcell, Lynette Loyden, Alison Rodriguez, Bret Purcell, Gina Rawson, Bryce Purcell, Brian Purcell, Brad Purcell, Bruce Purcell and Ilene Simon; and mother-in-law Bonnie Radcliff. He was preceded in death by grandparents Karl and Eudora Shuldberg, Alvin and Clara Davidson, sister Lisa Shuldberg, step-father Tom Purcell, and his Aunt Barbara Worrell.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on July 3, 2019 at Thomson-Dougherty Funeral Home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Funeral services will also be held in Rexburg, Idaho at 1:00 PM Friday, July 5, 2019 at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho. Interment will be at Parker Cemetery. Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on July 2, 2019