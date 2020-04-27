Home

Jason Briggs
Jason Paul Briggs


1973 - 2020
Jason Paul Briggs Obituary
Jason Paul Briggs, 46, of Rexburg, Idaho, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, in Boise, Idaho.

Jason was born July 7, 1973, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Larry Dee and Sonia Gay Briggs. He was raised and attended schools in the Archer and Rexburg areas. He also lived in Teton, Idaho.

Jason was self-employed, and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed four-wheel-drive mudding, and riding four-wheelers; especially at the Sand Dunes, and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his father, Larry Briggs of Rexburg; son, Kelton Troy Kelly of Rexburg; sister, Chelsie (Jeremy) Kelly of Rexburg; brothers, Jared Dee Briggs of Boise, Idaho; Brandon Briggs of Texas; and a granddaughter, Kayton Grace Von Bargen.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sonia Gay Briggs; his grandparents, Betty and Paul Freeman; and his uncle, Monty Freeman.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jason Paul Briggs Memorial Fund at Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. Condolences may be sent to his family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com0
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Apr. 27 to May 25, 2020
