Jay Ned Brewerton
1944 - 2020
Jay Ned Brewerton, 76, died with his loved ones by his side on August 14, 2020. Ned was born on June 23, 1944 in Charleston, South Carolina to Denton and Vera Brewerton. He married his wife, Nancy (Beesley) in 1967 and they just recently celebrated their 53rd anniversary. Ned was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to serve in anyway asked.

As a youth, Ned had a love for golf, tennis, and scouting. As a scouter, he had a particular love for marksmanship and while on camp staff at Camp Little Lemhi, he designed and built the gun range. His love of scouting continued throughout his life and he always found a way to get involved.

Jay found a love for photography as a teen and he eventually turned that love into a career. During his tenure as a photographer, he took great pride in his work. Through his business, Jay Ned Photography, he took pictures at weddings, high school dances, senior pictures, and family pictures. Although he loved his craft, he also enjoyed interacting with school administrators and students. Later in life he helped groups of schools and other community organizations raise money for uniforms, trips, etc. While working both businesses, he traveled frequently throughout Southeast Idaho and he became a familiar face to many.

Ned had several passions. One of which was going to the movies. This was something he loved to do with his family and friends. Ned also collected antiques. He also enjoyed traveling with his family and was always ready for his next adventure.

Ned and Nancy had three children, Candace, Brett, and Tyler. Ned was a hard worker and he instilled that value in his children. He wanted them to be successful and tried his best to ensure his children had good values.

Ned was preceded in death by his father, Denton Young Brewerton and his mother Vera Walz Brewerton and a brother-in-law, Terry Jarrett, husband of Marilyn, and a great-granddaughter, Ella Kaye Hanson.

Ned is survived by his wife, Nancy Beesley Brewerton, a daughter, Candace Pinney (Darrell) of Pocatello, a son Brett Brewerton (Lauralee) of Shelley, a son Tyler Brewerton of Plano, Texas, nine grandchildren, and two great grandsons.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. Family will meet with friends from 6:00-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19 and from 10:00-10:45a.m. on Thursday prior to services. Viewing and all services will be held at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg.

Burial will be in the Rexburg Cemetery following services.

Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
