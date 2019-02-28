Jennifer Lyn Wilding our beloved daughter, mother, sister and friend passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday morning, she was 33 years old.



She was born February 27, 1986 at Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Denver Colorado. She is third of five children born to Ellen Bench and Keith Wilding. She was born in Colorado and raised in Idaho. She attended and graduated from Pocatello High School. She also attended BYU-Idaho, studying Health Care Administration.



She married and had her daughter, Sierra Millward, and later divorced. She lived in Pocatello and then moved to Rexburg to attend BYU Idaho. She worked in Home Health Care, which she loved.



Her favorite thing in life was her daughter, Sierra. Her hobbies were puzzle making, reading, cross stitching, she loved music and was a very talented artist. She lived her life to the fullest and shared her love and compassion with everyone she met.



She is survived by her daughter Sierra, eight siblings, Marie (Joshua) Fullmer, Heather (Lynn) Ward, Joshua (Becci) Wilding, Vincent (Christina) Spencer, Jake Wilding, Alex (Sarah) Spencer, Thomas Spencer, Amee Wilding and parents, Ellen Bench, Keith (Terri) Wilding and grandparents, Harriet Bench Snyder and Henry (Margaret) Koontz. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arnold (Mary) Wilding, Royal Bench, and a cousin Ronald Baker.



The family would like to thank the employees of the ICU at EIRMC in Idaho Falls for their attentive care of Jenni.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Rexburg 4th Ward Chapel, 166 South 1st East, Rexburg Idaho. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home, 61 North 1st East, in Rexburg, and Saturday from 10:00 to10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences can be sent online to the family at www.flammfh.com. Published in Rexburg Standard Journal on Feb. 28, 2019