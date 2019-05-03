Services Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Elk Point Events 4176 E Potlatch Hill Rd Coeur d'Alene , ID View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Jerry Weimer Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jerry David Weimer

1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Jerry David Weimer, 74, born November 24, 1944 in Rexburg, Idaho, passed away in the evening of April

22, 2019 surrounded by the love of his family in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was the youngest of

twelve children born to Martin and Amelia (Molly) Weimer.



Jerry grew up in Rexburg and joined the Army National Guard, Unit 116 Combat Engineers at

the age of 18. It was shortly after that he met the love of his life, Vicky (Parkinson) Weimer, and

they married in 1965. July of this year would have been their 54th wedding anniversary. In

1968 Jerry was deployed to Vietnam to serve his country. Although Jerry returned home safely

from Vietnam, it was the exposure to Agent Orange that brought his life to an end.



Jerry and Vicky moved to Boise, ID, then Wichita, KS. On their honeymoon they drove through

Coeur d'Alene, loved the town, and decided they were going to live there someday. So in 1985

they and their three children moved to Coeur d'Alene where they spent the next 34 years

together.



Jerry's profession was a lumber broker, but his passion was in the Quarter Horse industry. He

bought his first ranch in Kansas in 1979, and moved many of those horses with him to the new

ranch in Idaho. There he bred, raised, sold and showed Quarter Horses until 2008 when it was

time to sell the ranch and retire from the horse community. With all that free time on their

hands, they bought a cabin on the North Fork and spent their weekends relaxing by the river,

snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, hiking and fishing. And if they weren't at the river, they were

boating on Lake CDA.



Anyone who ever met Jerry was an instant friend. He was always making jokes with a smile on

his face and a Bud Light in his hand. There was never a dull moment if he was around. His

biggest claim to fame is that he invented snowboarding by strapping a piece of wood to his

feet and "boarding" down the sand dunes of St Anthony. If he had thought ahead and put a

patent on that board he would have made millions!



Jerry is survived by his wife, Vicky, whom he loved for 56 years; his sons Marty (Jennifer)

Weimer, and Robby (Ivy) Weimer; his daughter Tracy (Brian) Weimer-Shull; his grandchildren

Jeffrey and Emily Weimer, Jackson and Vivian Weimer, Boston and Amelia (Mia) Shull; his

sisters Mary, Shirley and Irene. He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Amelia

Weimer; his siblings Ben, Dan, Elma, Edwin, Bill, Johnny, Martha, and Donella.



Please grab a cold Bud Light, preferably in a can, and give three cheers to Jerry! He was an

amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend, and will be dearly missed.

Jerry's Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, 5:00 PM at Elk Point Events,

4176 E Potlatch Hill Rd, Coeur d'Alene. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate

donations be given to North Idaho Hospice (www.hospiceofnorthidaho.org/donate),

Jerry's Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, 5:00 PM at Elk Point Events,
4176 E Potlatch Hill Rd, Coeur d'Alene. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate
donations be given to North Idaho Hospice (www.hospiceofnorthidaho.org/donate),
as they were comforting and caring to Jerry and his family during his last weeks.