|
|
Jerry Delbert Linhart, age 76, died of Natural causes COPD, on December 28,2019, in Rexburg, Idaho. Jerry died in the care of his two loving daughters and two granddaughters.
Jerry was born on June 20, 1943, in Lewiston, Idaho, to parents Edward and Antoinette Linhart. They lived in Pinehurst, Idaho. He dropped out of school in the 8th grade. He skipped from job to job until he enlisted in the Army May of 1967. He served overseas during Vietnam.
In 1970, Jerry moved to Southeast Idaho with Mary (his second wife) and served in the National Guard there for a while. He worked at Ucon Produce for several years, and then he worked at the St. Anthony Landry.
Jerry was a loving father. He married Veva Baysinger in 1966, and the couple had 2 children together, Robert Michael Linhart, and Shannon "Shawn" Lavern Linhart. The couple divorced a few years later. Jerry married Mary Ellen Lovell in 1970, and the couple had 2 children, Angel Lee Linhart, and Heidi Lynn Linhart. In 1988, the couple divorced, and Jerry moved back to the Sliver Valley (Pinehurst, Idaho). In 2014, his daughters moved him back to Southeast Idaho to help with his medical needs.
Jerry was a socially, active man who was deeply involved in helping others for the majority of his life. He enjoyed being with friends and family, listening to music, doing Karaoke, whistling and fishing and camping, and working on cars real and model. His family and friends will always remember him as a flirty smarty pants, hard working very loving person.
He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Antoinette Linhart, his Aunt and Uncle John and Dorothy Feroglia, and 2 great nephews Anthony E.D. Mellen and Cryess Anthony James Azure.
Jerry is survived by his children: Robert Michael Linhart and Shannon (Shawn) Lavern Linhart from Northern Idaho/Montana, and Angel Lee Linhart from Rexburg, Idaho, and Heidi Lynn Linhart from St. Anthony, Idaho: 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bo Cantin: his nieces and nephews: Angie and Bill Mellen; Casey and Anne Duncan; Drago and April Duncan; Breeze Cantin and Jonas Azure; and 7 great-nieces and nephews; and 5 great-great-nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, January 3, 2019 at Bert Flamm Mortuary (581 E. 1st N., St. Anthony) from 5:30 pm to 7:00 p.m. for a memorial service and celebration of Jerry's life. All are welcome to attend.
The family would like to thank EIRMC and all the care facilities that Jerry went to for all the help and taking care of Jerry.
Flowers and donations can be sent to Heidi or Angel Linhart at 1050 S. 3rd E. St. Anthony, Idaho 83445.
Published in Rexburg Standard Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 27, 2020